Stamp Duty Waiver Controversy Unveils Political Storm in Pune

A contentious Rs 300 crore land deal in Pune has sparked political debate following allegations that stamp duty was illegally waived. Social activist Dinkar Kotkar raised concerns over irregularities, which led to a formal investigation. Ajit Pawar announced the cancellation of the deal amid escalating scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:47 IST
A political storm is brewing in Pune after a Rs 300 crore land deal in the upscale Mundhwa area drew allegations of illegal stamp duty waivers. The transaction, involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, has caught attention as social activist Dinkar Kotkar sounded alarms about the irregularities.

Kotkar revealed that the government land, originally worth Rs 1800 crore, was sold with a questionable Rs 21 crore stamp duty exemption. He pursued official channels to address the issue, yet saw no response, prompting a second complaint and a call for a thorough investigation.

With political tensions rising, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the deal's cancellation, signaling that his son, Parth, was unaware of the land's ownership. An internal probe led by Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe is currently underway to uncover the extent of these alleged irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

