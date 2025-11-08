Court Quashes Charges in Social Media-Linked Suicide Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed criminal charges against Preeti Gautam, accused in a high-profile social media-related suicide case. Justice Pankaj Purohit, reviewing the intricate dynamics of online relationships, highlighted flaws in the evidence and recognized Gautam as a victim of blackmail.

The case originated when Preeti Gautam, from Rudraprayag, got involved with a man she met through Facebook. Their interaction turned sinister with allegations of blackmail when the man, who later took his life, posted compromising material online.

The court emphasized the lack of concrete evidence linking Preeti to any inducement of the suicide, standing out against procedural errors and omissions in the complaints filed by law enforcement authorities.

