USDA Races to Comply with Court Order on Food Aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) endeavors to adhere to a court mandate to provide full food aid benefits to nearly 42 million low-income Americans. This comes as the administration appeals the decision blocking its plan to limit funding during the federal shutdown.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced efforts to comply with a judicial ruling requiring the agency to distribute complete food aid benefits to roughly 42 million low-income Americans. This directive follows a District Court of Rhode Island decision.
However, the administration simultaneously urged an appeals court to lift this obligation, seeking to challenge the order hampering its initial intent to partially fund benefits amid the persistent federal government shutdown. The USDA communicated these developments through a memo by Patrick Penn, deputy under secretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services.
Despite the urgency conveyed by the USDA, the agency did not provide further details upon inquiry. The situation underscores the tension between judicial mandates and executive intentions during the impasse over government funding.
