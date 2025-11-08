Left Menu

Court Orders Full SNAP Benefits Amidst Shutdown Standoff

A federal appeals court upheld a judge's order demanding the U.S. government fully fund SNAP benefits for November during a government shutdown. The USDA followed through, although the Justice Department attempted to block the ruling. States began issuing aid, amid significant public concern over potential benefit lapses.

A federal appeals court upheld a judge's directive on Friday, compelling the Trump administration to fully fund November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the U.S. government shutdown.

Despite attempts by the Justice Department to challenge the ruling, the U.S. Department of Agriculture complied with the Rhode Island judge's order, releasing funds to ensure that the 42 million Americans reliant on SNAP did not face reduced benefits this month.

States like New York and Massachusetts promptly announced full benefit issuances. Critics of President Trump blame the administration for jeopardizing food aid during fiscal convulsions.

