Trump Administration's Vigorous Crackdown on H-1B Visa Abuse

The Trump administration has embarked on a robust campaign concerning the prevalent abuse within the H-1B visa programme, conducting about 175 investigations based on allegations including low wages, fictitious work sites, and the 'benching' of employees.

The U.S. Department of Labour emphasized that this initiative is a segment of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard American employment, highlighting efforts under President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's leadership.

Reports point out that Indian professionals, particularly in the technology sector, make up a substantial portion of H-1B visa holders, amplifying the programme's significance amidst the broader discussion of job protection and compliance.