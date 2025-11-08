Left Menu

Trump Administration's Vigorous Crackdown on H-1B Visa Abuse

The Trump administration has initiated 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse, addressing issues like low wages and 'benching' employees. This effort aims to protect American jobs and promote fair wages for both foreign and American workers, with particular focus on technology sector employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:03 IST
Trump Administration's Vigorous Crackdown on H-1B Visa Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has embarked on a robust campaign concerning the prevalent abuse within the H-1B visa programme, conducting about 175 investigations based on allegations including low wages, fictitious work sites, and the 'benching' of employees.

The U.S. Department of Labour emphasized that this initiative is a segment of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard American employment, highlighting efforts under President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's leadership.

Reports point out that Indian professionals, particularly in the technology sector, make up a substantial portion of H-1B visa holders, amplifying the programme's significance amidst the broader discussion of job protection and compliance.

TRENDING

1
Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

 India
2
Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to economy of UP: PM Modi.

Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of cr...

 India
3
Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

 Italy
4
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025