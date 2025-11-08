Trump Administration's Vigorous Crackdown on H-1B Visa Abuse
The Trump administration has initiated 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse, addressing issues like low wages and 'benching' employees. This effort aims to protect American jobs and promote fair wages for both foreign and American workers, with particular focus on technology sector employment.
The Trump administration has embarked on a robust campaign concerning the prevalent abuse within the H-1B visa programme, conducting about 175 investigations based on allegations including low wages, fictitious work sites, and the 'benching' of employees.
The U.S. Department of Labour emphasized that this initiative is a segment of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard American employment, highlighting efforts under President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's leadership.
Reports point out that Indian professionals, particularly in the technology sector, make up a substantial portion of H-1B visa holders, amplifying the programme's significance amidst the broader discussion of job protection and compliance.