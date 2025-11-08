Car driver arrested for murdering woman in TN''s Kundrakudi

A 33-year-old car driver has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman for gain and escaping with her jewellery in neighbouring Kundrakudi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused lured the woman on the pretext of showing her a vacant plot for sale and allegedly killed her before fleeing the spot with her jewellery.

A senior police official said the victim had expressed interest in purchasing land and, on November 6, went to meet the accused, who claimed to know of an available plot in the area.

''However, after taking her to a secluded place, an argument ensued during which he fatally assaulted the victim and escaped with 15.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery she was wearing,'' the senior official told PTI.

Based on a complaint, the Kundrakudi police registered a case of murder and launched a search. Acting on specific intelligence, the accused was traced to a hideout and arrested. The stolen jewellery has been recovered, police said.

The car driver has been remanded, police said. The woman's body was sent to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. ''After the autopsy is completed, we will hand over the body to the family,'' police said.

