Left Menu

12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

The seizure was made after police received secret information that two tankers, carrying adulterated flammable substances, were being transported to Bihar through Godda, they said.Based on the information, a checking drive was conducted on Pakur-Godda Road near Singhvahini Bridge under Mufassil police station limits.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:49 IST
12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district
  • Country:
  • India

Around 12,000 litres of "adulterated" petrol were seized from two tankers during a checking drive in Jharkhand's Godda district on Saturday, police said. The seizure was made after police received secret information that two tankers, carrying adulterated flammable substances, were being transported to Bihar through Godda, they said.

Based on the information, a checking drive was conducted on Pakur-Godda Road near Singhvahini Bridge under Mufassil police station limits. During the drive, the police tried to stop two suspected tankers around 1.10 am, but the drivers managed to flee, Godda SDPO Ashok Ravidas told PTI.

"The vehicles were brought to the police station but nobody arrived to claim it. We are sending the sample of the fuel for lab test to determine the adulteration. The owners of the tankers are being traced," he said. He said they also received information that the exercise of adulteration is carried out at one Piprajori village in Deodanr police station area. "We conducted a raid in the village and recovered some mixing materials from a closed house. Further investigation is underway," he said. Ravidas said they were suspecting that ethanol was being mixed in the fuel illegally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025