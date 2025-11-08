Left Menu

UP man gets life imprisonment for killing wife, roaming around village with severed head

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:11 IST
UP man gets life imprisonment for killing wife, roaming around village with severed head
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife last year. The convict had roamed around the village with his wife's severed head in his hand.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

According to District Government Counsel (Criminal) Amit Awasthi, the verdict was delivered on Friday by Sessions Judge Pratima Srivastava.

The incident took place in Bhooliganj village under the Masouli police station limits.

On February 16 last year, Lal Bahadur complained to the Fatehpur police station that his daughter was killed by Anil Kumar of Basara village by slitting her throat with a cleaver, and then he roamed the village carrying her head and the weapon, the counsel said.

The couple had two children.

''The complainant alleged that Anil Kumar frequently harassed Vandana, levelling various accusations against her,'' the counsel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spirit of medical science must always be anchored in ethics: Haryana Guv

Spirit of medical science must always be anchored in ethics: Haryana Guv

 India
2
Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Tal...

 Global
4
3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation

3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces co...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025