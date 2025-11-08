UP: 3 killed in separate road accidents

Three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in separate road accidents reported in the Deoria, Saharanpur, and Sultanpur districts on Saturday, police said.

In Deoria, a man from Mau district died, and two others were seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on on the Rudrapur-Madanpur road near Dinapar village around 9 am.

Ravi Gupta (30) was on his way to distribute wedding invitations for his younger brother when his bike collided with another motorcycle driven by Vijendra Chauhan (21) coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Gupta was declared dead at the Rudrapur Community Health Centre, while Prem Singh (36) and Chauhan were hospitalised with serious injuries. The police have sent Gupta's body for a post-mortem examination and have initiated an investigation, said Rudrapur police station in-charge Kalyan Singh.

In Saharanpur, two labourers returning home after work were killed, and two others were injured when a speeding car struck their motorcycle near the Dehat Kotwali area late Friday night, police said.

SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said the victims - Monu (27) and Jony (26) - died on the spot, while one Ankur (23) and Ashu (26) sustained severe injuries. The driver of the car fled the scene, and police are actively searching for him.

Meanwhile, in Sultanpur, a family had a narrow escape when a truck crashed into their house along the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway in Ahimane Shyam Nagar around 4 am Saturday. The truck broke through a wall and entered a bedroom where several family members were sleeping.

Three women - Usha Devi (34), Rajkumari (36), and Babhna Devi - sustained serious head injuries, while four children suffered minor wounds. Police said the truck's number plate was found to be fake, and the vehicle has been seized.

All injured persons are undergoing treatment, and investigations into the three incidents are underway, police officials said.

