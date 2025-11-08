70-year-old woman crushed to death with stone in Jharkhand, accused surrenders

A 70-year-old woman was crushed to death with a stone slab by a man in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district over an old enmity, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused surrendered to the police.

He attacked her Tukni Lomga with a stone slab while she was returning home with her 30-year-old daughter from paddy field on Friday evening, the officer said.

The daughter who managed to flee and save her life was found later.

The police denied reports in a section of the press that she had gone missing following the incident.

Asked whether the incident was related to witchcraft, Officer-in-Charge of the police station Sudarshan Minz denied it and said personal enmity was the reason.

The accused had confessed to his crime after surrendering at Gudri police station.

The victim's husband and son had died earlier.

