Left Menu

70-year-old woman crushed to death with stone in Jharkhand, accused surrenders

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:30 IST
70-year-old woman crushed to death with stone in Jharkhand, accused surrenders
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman was crushed to death with a stone slab by a man in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district over an old enmity, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused surrendered to the police.

He attacked her Tukni Lomga with a stone slab while she was returning home with her 30-year-old daughter from paddy field on Friday evening, the officer said.

The daughter who managed to flee and save her life was found later.

The police denied reports in a section of the press that she had gone missing following the incident.

Asked whether the incident was related to witchcraft, Officer-in-Charge of the police station Sudarshan Minz denied it and said personal enmity was the reason.

The accused had confessed to his crime after surrendering at Gudri police station.

The victim's husband and son had died earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Tal...

 Global
3
3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation

3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces co...

 India
4
Second external power line restored at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Second external power line restored at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear pla...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025