Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

A police team reached the spot at B-1 Park, where Sunny 25 was found lying with a gunshot wound.The victim was declared dead and his body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, an officer said.The forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence, they said.

Updated: 08-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:27 IST
Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park
A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot injury at a park in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sunny (25), police said.

Information regarding the incident was received around 6:57 pm. A police team reached the spot at B-1 Park, where Sunny (25) was found lying with a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead and his body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

The forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence, they said. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused involved in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

