Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot injury at a park in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sunny (25), police said.

Information regarding the incident was received around 6:57 pm. A police team reached the spot at B-1 Park, where Sunny (25) was found lying with a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead and his body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

The forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence, they said. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused involved in the crime.

