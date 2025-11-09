Exercise Trishul to boost integrated readiness across multiple domains: Defence ministry

Tri-service Exercise Trishul has commenced with mission-focused validations to strengthen integrated readiness across multiple domains, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The exercise covers electronic warfare, cyber, drone and counter-drone operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as air defence control and reporting, it said in a statement. The exercise reaffirms the preparedness of tri-services to dominate both virtual and physical domains through seamless land, sea and air integration for coordinated joint fires, the statement said.

The Army's Southern Command is participating to validate full-spectrum land-sea-air integration embodying the mantra of 'Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation' in action, the statement said.

According to the defence ministry, Exercise Trishul, reflecting the armed forces' expansion of multi-domain capabilities and focus on atmanirbharta, has commenced with mission-focused validations to strengthen integrated readiness across multiple domains.

Under its overarching framework, the three forces are taking part in a series of exercises.

In Thar desert, Southern Command formations are undertaking intense integrated manoeuvres through Exercises 'MaruJwala' and 'Akhand Prahaar' to validate combined arms operations, mobility, and joint fire integration under realistic conditions.

The training will culminate in a mega combat exercise, validating precision-targeting and multi-domain coordination. This reaffirms the Army's commitment for transformation through rigorous training and operational validation, the statement said.

In the Kutch sector, a joint exercise involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and Border Security Force is rehearsing integrated operational capability in close coordination with the civil administration, reflecting the military-civil fusion approach.

The final phase of Exercise Trishul will see a joint amphibious exercise off the Saurashtra Coast, featuring beach landing operations by the Southern Command's amphibious forces. This will validate full-spectrum land-sea-air integration and underscore the armed forces' ability to project power and synergy across multiple domains, the statement said.

According to the defence ministry, Exercise Trishul also serves as a test bed for the Indian Army's 'Decade of Transformation' initiative.

The Indian Army reaffirms its resolve to evolve continuously and remain a future-ready force capable of meeting emerging challenges across the full spectrum of conflict, it said.

