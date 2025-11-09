Syria carries out pre-emptive operations against Islamic State cells, spokesperson says

Syria has carried out nationwide pre-emptive operations targeting Islamic State cells, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Syrian security forces carried out 61 raids, with 71 people arrested and explosives and weapons seized, the spokesperson told state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

The raids come ahead of a trip by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and join an anti Islamic State U.S.-led coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)