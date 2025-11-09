Left Menu

CJI, SCBA chief flag off walkathon of lawyers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:01 IST
CJI, SCBA chief flag off walkathon of lawyers
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and SCBA chief Vikas Singh on Sunday flagged off a walkathon of lawyers from the Supreme Court premises to India Gate here.

The walkathon themed ''Justice for All'' has been organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Senior apex court judges like Justice Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Sanjay Karol were among others present at the event.

Hundreds of lawyers are participating in the walkathon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

 India
2
Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

 Bangladesh
3
Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

 India
4
SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025