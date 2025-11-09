Left Menu

Uttarakhand formation day: PM inaugurates projects worth Rs 8,260 cr

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand to mark 25 years of the formation of the hill state, and lauded the all-round progress made by it in different sectors.

He also noted that work on infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore is underway in Uttarakhand.

At an event to celebrate the silver jubilee of the state, the prime minister noted that Uttarakhand's budget was only Rs 4,000 crore 25 years ago but it has now crossed Rs one lakh crore.

Uttarakhand can also become the spiritual capital of world, he said referring to the large number of pilgrimage centres in the state.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior leaders of the state were among those present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

