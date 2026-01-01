Police Impersonators Nabbed in Rs 22.5 Lakh Heist at Patna Station

In a significant breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Patna arrested two individuals who allegedly posed as police officers to commit a major heist. The suspects, Deepak Kumar and Raja Kumar, both aged 20, were captured at Patna railway station following their deceitful operation.

The duo purportedly robbed Deepak Kumar, a resident of Vaishali district, of Rs 22.5 lakh. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of December 30 to 31, prompting swift action by law enforcement. An official statement released by the Superintendent of Police, GRP (Patna), confirmed the arrests.

Authorities managed to recover Rs 19.5 lakh from the suspects' possession. The arrests were facilitated through CCTV footage, leading to the apprehension of Deepak at the railway station and the subsequent capture of Raja. Investigations into the robbery continue as police seek to uncover further details.