New Era for Delhi Transport: Rs 207 Crore Headquarters at Indraprastha Depot

The Delhi Transport Corporation's headquarters at Indraprastha Depot will be demolished within three months for a modern Rs 207 crore building. Under a collaboration with the DSIIDC, construction of a new 12-storey office, with advanced architecture and commercial rights for 30 years, will commence thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the city's infrastructure, the Delhi Transport Corporation's (DTC) existing headquarters at the Indraprastha Depot is set to be demolished in three months, paving the way for a state-of-the-art facility.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), is valued at approximately Rs 207 crore. This venture marks a comprehensive redesign spanning 2.6 hectares to accommodate Delhi's burgeoning transport needs effectively.

A memorandum of understanding has allotted 50% of the commercial usage rights to DSIIDC for 30 years. The new facility will feature cutting-edge elements, including designated access for DTC staff, extensive parking facilities, and will embody significant aesthetic enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

