PTI | Sukma | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:12 IST
CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at 1.45 pm in the forested hills near Gogunda under Fulbagdi police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.

The jawan belonging to the CRPF's 74th battalion inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing injuries in his legs, he said.

After preliminary treatment, the injured jawan was being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the official said.

Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid in the region by ultras in the past.

On June 9 this year, Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites at a stone quarry in Sukma district exploded.

