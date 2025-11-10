Left Menu

Five members of family die after roof of house collapses in Bihar

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Bihars Saran district, police said on Monday. The police have sent all relevant documents related to the incident to the district administration concerned for adequate compensation to the immediate family members of the deceased, the officer said.

PTI | Saran | Updated: 10-11-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Sunday when they were sleeping in their residence at Manas village under the Akilpur Police Station limits, a senior officer said. "Five members of the family, including three children, died in the roof-collapse incident. Immediately after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the debris. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations", Saran SSP Kumar Ashish told PTI on Monday. The identities of the deceased persons are being ascertained, he said.

Locals claimed that the house was more than 30 years old, and its condition had deteriorated. The area comes under the jurisdiction of the revenue district of Patna. The police have sent all relevant documents related to the incident to the district administration concerned for adequate compensation to the immediate family members of the deceased, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

