Christchurch Meets Housing Growth Target to Shape Future Development

Christchurch has reached a major milestone in urban planning and housing growth, with the city officially meeting its 30-year housing target. This achievement allows the Christchurch City Council to withdraw part of Plan Change 14 (PC14)—a move endorsed by RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, who praised the Council’s success in balancing housing supply, urban development, and local needs.

A Turning Point for Christchurch’s Urban Planning

Plan Change 14 was originally notified in March 2023 to align Christchurch’s district planning rules with national housing policies, including the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) and the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD). These frameworks were designed to increase urban density and streamline housing development across New Zealand’s major cities.

However, Christchurch officials argued that the “one-size-fits-all” approach of the MDRS was not appropriate for the city’s unique character and spatial dynamics. Christchurch’s urban environment—with its expansive land availability, established suburban patterns, and growing central city—required more flexibility than the national standards provided.

Recognizing these concerns, Parliament passed the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Bill in August, giving Christchurch the ability to withdraw parts of PC14—but only if it could demonstrate that sufficient feasible housing capacity existed for 30 years, plus a 20 percent contingency margin.

Evidence Confirms Christchurch Exceeds Housing Capacity Requirements

Following rigorous analysis, including independent peer reviews by Urbanomics and Sense Partners, officials confirmed that Christchurch’s housing strategy surpasses national benchmarks. The Council’s modelling shows a plan-enabled feasible housing capacity of at least 68,200 homes, comfortably exceeding the 65,640 homes required to meet 30 years of adjusted demand.

Minister Bishop said this outcome demonstrates Christchurch’s proactive planning and strong urban growth framework.

“Christchurch City Council has confirmed its housing plan provides for future growth, with modelling showing plan-enabled feasible housing capacity for at least 68,200 homes,” Bishop said. “This exceeds the statutory requirement, and it means the city can shape its housing development in a way that best fits local needs.”

Growth and Opportunity in a Reinvigorated City

Christchurch has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade—from post-earthquake recovery to a thriving, modern metropolis. With new infrastructure projects, expanding job markets, and a revitalized city centre, the city has become one of New Zealand’s most attractive destinations for families, professionals, and investors alike.

“People are flocking to Christchurch for the lifestyle, the jobs, the culture, and the buzz of a city that’s really coming into its own,” Bishop noted. “With the new Te Kaha stadium nearing completion, thriving universities, and a vibrant hospitality scene, Christchurch needs more homes in the right places to keep pace with its growth.”

The ability to withdraw parts of PC14 gives the Council greater autonomy to manage urban expansion—ensuring new housing developments reflect local character while still meeting national growth objectives.

The Broader Implications: Housing Supply and Affordability

Experts agree that increasing housing capacity is key to tackling affordability challenges across New Zealand. Removing unnecessary planning barriers can unlock land supply, attract investment, and make it easier for developers to bring projects to market.

“The evidence is clear that more housing capacity leads to more homes being built,” Bishop said. “That, in turn, helps bring down rents and make housing more affordable for everyone. The Council has delivered on this, and it’s a great result for the city.”

Next Steps: Heritage and Character Considerations

While most of PC14 can now be withdrawn, Ministerial decisions are still pending on two heritage sites—Antonio Hall and Daresbury—as well as a special character area around Piko Crescent. These matters will be reviewed in the coming months, ensuring that the city’s growth continues to respect its heritage and cultural fabric.

A Model for Local Empowerment

Christchurch’s success story represents more than a local planning victory—it illustrates how tailored, evidence-based approaches can deliver better outcomes for communities. By meeting housing growth targets ahead of schedule, the city has proven it can take ownership of its development strategy while still aligning with national priorities.

The move is likely to influence discussions in other councils that have also questioned the rigid application of the MDRS, potentially paving the way for more localized planning autonomy across New Zealand’s urban regions.

As Christchurch continues to grow and evolve, this milestone underscores a central theme: strategic planning and local leadership are key to building resilient, livable, and affordable cities for future generations.