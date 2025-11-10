Transparency in Question: Scrutiny of RSS Funding Practices
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge raises questions about the funding practices of the RSS, challenging its transparency and accountability. He seeks clarity on the identity of donors, the scale of their contributions, and the absence of financial registration despite its significant national influence.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has called for transparency in the funding practices of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). On Monday, he publicly questioned the organization's claim that it operates wholly on volunteer donations, urging clarity on donor identities and contributions.
Kharge highlighted concerns over the lack of direct donations to the RSS under its registered identity, questioning how it sustains its operations without formal registration. He also inquired about funding for large-scale events, who compensates pracharaks, and who funds local offices.
These questions underscore a broader issue of financial accountability, particularly why the influential RSS remains unregistered despite legal requirements for transparency applicable to similar organizations in India.
