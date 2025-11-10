Left Menu

Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

In preparation for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections and the Ghatshila bypoll on November 11, Jharkhand Police has increased security by setting up 43 additional checkposts across 10 border districts. Prohibitory orders remain in effect to prevent illegal movements and ensure a smooth electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:09 IST
Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Police have intensified border security measures by establishing additional checkposts in 10 border districts with Bihar. This move is aimed at preventing illegal activities as the second phase of assembly elections looms in the neighboring state, alongside the Ghatshila bypoll set for November 11.

According to Inspector General Michaelraj S., the districts have been directed to enhance vigilance. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in areas like Palamu, Garhwa, and others. Strict enforcement of dry days and sealed borders seeks to curtail any illegal movements as voting day approaches.

In Palamu, the district administration has reinforced prohibitory orders within a 3-kilometer range of the district border. These measures will remain until the conclusion of the Bihar election process, ensuring an undisturbed electoral environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

 Global
2
Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

 India
3
Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

 Ukraine
4
Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025