Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

The Jharkhand Police have intensified border security measures by establishing additional checkposts in 10 border districts with Bihar. This move is aimed at preventing illegal activities as the second phase of assembly elections looms in the neighboring state, alongside the Ghatshila bypoll set for November 11.

According to Inspector General Michaelraj S., the districts have been directed to enhance vigilance. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in areas like Palamu, Garhwa, and others. Strict enforcement of dry days and sealed borders seeks to curtail any illegal movements as voting day approaches.

In Palamu, the district administration has reinforced prohibitory orders within a 3-kilometer range of the district border. These measures will remain until the conclusion of the Bihar election process, ensuring an undisturbed electoral environment.

