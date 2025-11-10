Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

A Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Shakeel, was arrested in Faridabad with 360 kg of explosives and a large cache of arms. The operation was a joint effort by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police, uncovering materials linked to supporting terror activities in Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Kashmiri doctor, identified as Muzammil Shakeel, was apprehended with approximately 360 kg of explosives believed to be ammonium nitrate, alongside a significant amount of arms and ammunition. The Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police teams carried out this operation, leading to his arrest on Monday.

The accused, a teacher at the privately-run Al Falah University, had been wanted for allegedly distributing propaganda posters in support of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. Al Falah University is located in Haryana's Dhouj, about 45 km from Delhi, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta, the seized items included a Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five liters of various chemicals, 20 timers equipped with batteries, and 14 bags containing these materials. The arrest highlights the ongoing efforts to counteract terrorism-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

