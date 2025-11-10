Left Menu

Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

A federal appeals court has upheld a decision requiring the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. However, the implementation of this ruling remains uncertain due to a temporary hold by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Senate is exploring options to end the shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:25 IST
Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

A federal court has mandated the Trump administration to continue providing full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to 42 million Americans despite the ongoing government shutdown. This decision, made by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, supports a lower court's order to utilize $4 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

However, implementation is on hold as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a temporary stay on the lower court's directive. This development leaves the status of the SNAP program in limbo, with states instructed not to disperse full benefits until further notice.

In light of judicial and administrative challenges, the administration maintains that financial appropriations reside with Congress. As the shutdown reaches its 41st day, the Senate is taking steps towards reopening the government and resolving this critical funding issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboratio...

 India
2
Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

 Global
3
EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

 India
4
Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025