Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

A federal court has mandated the Trump administration to continue providing full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to 42 million Americans despite the ongoing government shutdown. This decision, made by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, supports a lower court's order to utilize $4 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

However, implementation is on hold as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a temporary stay on the lower court's directive. This development leaves the status of the SNAP program in limbo, with states instructed not to disperse full benefits until further notice.

In light of judicial and administrative challenges, the administration maintains that financial appropriations reside with Congress. As the shutdown reaches its 41st day, the Senate is taking steps towards reopening the government and resolving this critical funding issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)