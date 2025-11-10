Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

A federal appeals court has allowed a judge's order directing the continued funding of SNAP benefits amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown to stand. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to halt the decision by a Rhode Island judge that requires the USDA to use $4 billion earmarked for other purposes to ensure the full distribution of food aid. However, the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson temporarily halted the ruling for 48 hours after it was made, creating uncertainty around the status of the food aid program.

The Trump administration appealed the lower court's decision, arguing that the USDA couldn't be forced to find additional funds outside of a contingency fund for SNAP benefits. The administration placed responsibility on Congress to solve the crisis, as the Senate began steps to reopen the federal government. Despite the administration's appeal, U.S. Circuit Judge Julie Rikelman, representing a three-judge panel, affirmed the lower court's ruling to prevent widespread harm from cutting food assistance.

SNAP benefits, costing $8.5 to $9 billion monthly, are vital for low-income Americans, with the shutdown exacerbating financial constraints. Despite the administration's initial plan to suspend benefits, a lawsuit compelled a court ruling to utilize contingency and emergency funds to fully distribute November's benefits. The USDA has been ordered to allocate $4 billion from a child nutrition program fund to cover the shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)