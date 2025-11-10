High Court Upholds Conviction in Pallavi Purkayastha's Murder Case

The Bombay High Court upheld the life sentence of Sajjad Mugal Pathan, convicted of murdering Mumbai lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha in 2012. Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale dismissed appeals from the Maharashtra government and Purkayastha's father seeking to escalate Pathan's sentence.

Back in 2015, Pathan, who worked as a security guard, received a life sentence from a sessions court for the murder of Purkayastha. The court avoided a death sentence, ruling the case was not 'rarest of rare'.

Purkayastha, a legal advisor at Excel Entertainment, was found dead in her Wadala home. Police report suggests Pathan sabotaged her power supply to execute his plan, leading to her tragic death on August 9, 2012. Pathan was initially on parole in 2016 but failed to return until his arrest in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)