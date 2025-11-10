Left Menu

Can AI Be Controlled? The Judiciary's Battle with Technology

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, recently highlighted the dangers of AI misuse after a morphed video falsely depicting a courtroom incident circulated online. A plea urges guidelines for AI's judicial use, citing risks of systemic biases and data opaqueness. Calls for policy reform intensify after an attempted courtroom attack.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed the rising concerns over artificial intelligence misuse, particularly after a morphed video falsely showcasing a courtroom incident circulated on social media. This highlights the broader issue of AI's unchecked use in the judicial system.

In response, a judicial bench, including Justice K Vinod Chandran, has agreed to review a plea in two weeks, which seeks to establish guidelines for AI usage in courts. The plea, filed by advocate Abhinav Shrivastava, warns of generative AI's potential biases and calls for transparency in data used within the judiciary.

Amidst these discussions, the judicial community faced another challenge when lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI, leading to his suspension by the Bar Council of India. This incident, condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the urgency in addressing technological and security concerns in the justice system.

