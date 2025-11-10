DARPG's October Report Shows Over 63K Grievances Resolved by States & UTs

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has published the 39th edition of the monthly CPGRAMS report for States and Union Territories (UTs), offering a comprehensive overview of the public grievance redressal efforts undertaken in October 2025. The report sheds light on the nature, volume, and resolution of grievances, while also assessing the efficiency of administrative machinery in addressing citizen concerns through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

Grievance Trends: Volume and Disposal Rates Across States/UTs

In October 2025, States and UTs collectively received 64,736 public grievance (PG) cases, of which 63,305 were successfully redressed, indicating a high disposal rate. This month’s disposal figures underscore the continued dedication of state administrations to improving public service delivery.

Among all States and UTs, Uttar Pradesh led the charts with an impressive 23,020 grievance disposals, followed by Haryana, which resolved 4,342 cases. These figures highlight the efforts of individual state governments in strengthening grievance redress mechanisms and promoting responsive governance.

However, despite the substantial number of resolved cases, a significant challenge remains in the form of pending grievances. As of 31st October 2025, the total pendency of PG cases across States/UTs on the CPGRAMS portal stood at 1,76,091, with 22 States/UTs having over 1,000 pending cases each. This backlog points to the need for systemic interventions and more efficient complaint management.

Citizen Engagement: New User Registrations and Feedback Insights

The report also highlights strong citizen engagement with CPGRAMS:

52,876 new users registered on the portal in October 2025

Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 8,442 new registrations, reflecting high user activity and trust in the platform

The Feedback Call Centre recorded a total of 65,197 feedbacks for the month, out of which 27,011 were linked to States/UTs

These numbers suggest that public awareness and reliance on grievance redress platforms are increasing, further strengthening democratic accountability.

Grievance Redress via Common Service Centres (CSCs)

The CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal, expanding access to grievance redressal services in rural and semi-urban regions. The platform is now accessible at over 5 lakh CSCs across India, powered by 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who act as facilitators for digital services.

In October 2025, 9,500 grievances were submitted through CSCs, reflecting the platform’s success in reaching underserved communities. The CSC model is playing a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and ensuring inclusive access to administrative services.

Training Initiatives Under the Sevottam Scheme

A vital component of strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms is the capacity-building of officials. The report includes cumulative data on training conducted under the Sevottam Scheme from FY 2022–23 to FY 2025–26 (up to October 2025):

Financial Year Training Conducted Officers Trained 2022–23 280 8,496 2023–24 236 8,477 2024–25 314 10,588 2025–26 (till Oct 31) 132 4,432 Total 962 31,993

With nearly 32,000 officers trained, the initiative has strengthened the human resource foundation for grievance redress across the administrative spectrum.

Governance Oversight: Review Meetings and Monitoring Tools

To ensure high-level monitoring of grievance redressal at the state level, a dedicated Review Module was operationalised on 6th June 2025. This digital module facilitates Secretary-level review meetings in the States/UTs and promotes timely redressal through structured oversight.

A monthly review meeting chaired by the Secretary, DARPG was held on 31st October 2025, providing an opportunity to assess progress, identify bottlenecks, and develop strategies to improve resolution timelines and reduce pendency.

Summary of Key Highlights for October 2025

General Highlights

Operationalisation of the Review Module for state-level monitoring

Monthly review meeting chaired by Secretary, DARPG

65,197 feedbacks collected, with 27,011 from States/UTs

Public Grievance Status

64,736 PG cases received, 63,305 redressed

Top States by grievance disposal: Uttar Pradesh: 23,020 cases Haryana: 4,342 cases



Pendency Overview

1,76,091 grievances pending across all States/UTs

22 States/UTs have more than 1,000 pending cases as of 31st October 2025

Path Ahead: Strengthening Citizen-Centric Governance

The October 2025 CPGRAMS report for States and UTs reflects significant progress in digital grievance redressal and highlights both achievements and areas requiring urgent focus. While disposal rates are improving, the large volume of pending grievances calls for greater administrative attention, faster resolution timelines, and continued investment in training and digital tools.

By deepening the integration of platforms like CSCs and expanding training under the Sevottam Scheme, DARPG continues to pursue its vision of a responsive, efficient, and citizen-first administrative system—critical for fostering public trust and participatory governance.