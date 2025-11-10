Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Steals Away with Body in Trolley Bag

A woman in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district is accused of killing her husband, stuffing his body in a trolley bag, and fleeing. The crime came to light after the accused confessed to her daughter, who then informed the authorities. Police are currently searching for the absconding woman.

Updated: 10-11-2025 18:07 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, local police reported that a woman is on the run after allegedly murdering her 43-year-old husband and stuffing his body into a trolley bag. The gruesome act came to light after the accused confessed her crime to her daughter.

The crime reportedly occurred in Bhinjpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Duldula police station. Senior Superintendent of Police, Shashi Mohan Singh, disclosed that the accused woman had returned to the village from Mumbai a few months ago.

Efforts are underway to locate the absconding woman, while the deceased's family, including his brother Vinod Minj, is grappling with the shocking news. The couple's daughter informed authorities after being contacted by her mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

