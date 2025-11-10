Left Menu

Pacific Strikes: The US War on Narco-Trafficking

The US Defense Secretary announced a series of strikes on drug-smuggling boats in the Pacific, killing six. These operations, part of a broader campaign, have resulted in 75 deaths. The campaign's justification and legality remain contentious among lawmakers, yet the strikes persist, aligning with US anti-drug trafficking efforts.

In a bold move against drug smuggling, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday the latest in a series of targeted strikes on boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean. These operations resulted in the death of six individuals and increased the total known attacks to 19 since the campaign's inception.

The campaign, launched by the Trump administration, aims to curb drug trafficking routes in South American waters, particularly targeting vessels linked with narcotics. Despite the lack of publicly provided evidence, the administration insists these boats were integral to the narco-trafficking network. Lawmakers, including Republicans, have called for more transparency regarding the targets and legal backing of these actions.

While the campaign has expanded from the Caribbean to the eastern Pacific, its broader implications prompt speculation about the US's intentions towards Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Notwithstanding the controversy, the administration justifies the operations as part of an armed conflict against drug cartels, posing them as foreign terror threats.

