Delhi HC Shields Jaya Bachchan's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has safeguarded Jaya Bachchan's personality rights, preventing unauthorized use of her persona for commercial purposes. This order follows petitions by the Bachchan family against social media misuse. Various platforms were accused of exploiting her likeness, prompting judicial intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:08 IST
Jaya Bachchan
The Delhi High Court has taken a decisive step to protect the personality rights of veteran actor and current Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, effectively prohibiting online platforms and websites from exploiting her name, image, or likeness without her explicit consent. This ruling aligns Jaya Bachchan with her family members, such as husband Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, who have also campaigned for safeguarding their identity rights.

In addition to the Bachchan family, the court has extended similar protections to other prominent figures, including Hrithik Roshan, Kumar Sanu, and Karan Johar, highlighting the importance of personality rights in shielding celebrities from unauthorized commercial use of their persona. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora discussed Bachchan's case, referencing several digital platforms that were illegally profiting from her identity.

The accused entities, comprising digital giants like Google, Amazon, eBay, and Meta, have been using Jaya Bachchan's likeness in various unauthorized forms, such as AI-generated videos and merchandise. The court is actively working on an injunction to curb these infringing activities but stopped short of restraining the sale of Bachchan's vintage movie posters online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

