Crisis in Mali: Urgent International Action Needed

The African Union has called for international cooperation to address worsening security in Mali, where insurgents are enforcing a fuel blockade. The jihadist group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin has been attacking fuel convoys, causing shortages and shutting down schools and businesses. International evacuation advisories are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The African Union is urging the global community to collaborate on intelligence-sharing to address severe security challenges in Mali, citing a critical fuel shortage induced by insurgent activities.

Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, a jihadist group in West Africa's Sahel, has disrupted fuel supplies since September, critically affecting economic and educational operations in Mali. The group's aggressive stance raises concerns about its ambitions to control the nation.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, AU Commission chairperson, stressed the need for enhanced cooperation. The AU suspended Mali following the 2021 coup, with the country turning to Russia for military support. Meanwhile, jihadists have intensified attacks, further destabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

