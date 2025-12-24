Left Menu

Sahel Trio Rises: New Alliance Takes Charge Against Extremism

The newly formed alliance of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger has initiated a joint battalion to counter extremism in the Sahel region. The alliance, led by Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, aims to enhance security and economic cooperation while distancing from Western nations and aligning with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Mali

The head of an alliance between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger announced on Tuesday the initiation of a joint battalion to launch large-scale operations against extremism in the Sahel region.

The alliance, formed in 2023, represents a strategic pivot from West Africa's regional bloc, with Capt. Ibrahim Traoré now at the helm. This military collaboration comes in response to escalating threats from groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

Amid this backdrop, the three nations have sought alliance with Russia, rejecting past affiliations with Western powers such as France and the United States, and are now focused on expanding security and economic cooperation.

