Left Menu

Retired Army Officer Arrested in Shocking Assault Case in Mumbai

A retired army man, aged 59, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Mumbai. The assault came to light when the girl, complaining of severe abdominal pain, was found to be two months pregnant. The accused threatened the victim to keep quiet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:13 IST
Retired Army Officer Arrested in Shocking Assault Case in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired army officer has been arrested in Mumbai's Chembur area on allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The shocking incident was uncovered when the victim sought medical help for severe abdominal pain, only to reveal that she was two months pregnant.

The minor confided in her family, naming a 59-year-old retired army man as the perpetrator. She reported that the assault occurred over a period from September 1 to October 6, during which the accused purportedly threatened her into silence.

Authorities apprehended the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, signaling a firm stance against such heinous crimes.

TRENDING

1
Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

 Libya
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair

Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flai...

 India
4
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025