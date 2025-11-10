Retired Army Officer Arrested in Shocking Assault Case in Mumbai

A retired army officer has been arrested in Mumbai's Chembur area on allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The shocking incident was uncovered when the victim sought medical help for severe abdominal pain, only to reveal that she was two months pregnant.

The minor confided in her family, naming a 59-year-old retired army man as the perpetrator. She reported that the assault occurred over a period from September 1 to October 6, during which the accused purportedly threatened her into silence.

Authorities apprehended the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, signaling a firm stance against such heinous crimes.