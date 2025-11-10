Left Menu

Terror Strikes Again: South Waziristan Suicide Bombing

A suicide bomber injured six people at the Cadet College in South Waziristan, Pakistan. The attack was linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. Security forces swiftly intervened, preventing further casualties. A clearance operation is ongoing as Pakistan faces increased terrorist activities, especially near the Afghanistan border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:35 IST
Terror Strikes Again: South Waziristan Suicide Bombing
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six people sustained injuries when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance of the Cadet College Wana in Pakistan's South Waziristan district on Monday, according to security officials.

Linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the attack highlights the ongoing security challenges in regions adjacent to Afghanistan.

Authorities reported swift intervention by security personnel prevented greater harm, with initial reports suggesting four to five terrorists have been neutralized. Pakistan continues to battle an upsurge in terrorism targeting law enforcement and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigatio...

 India
2
Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

 India
3
U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim Davis

U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim...

 Global
4
Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025