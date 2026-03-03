Air India Launches Rescue Flights Amid Middle East Crisis

Air India has launched two special relief flights to Jeddah and Dubai, deploying wide-body planes to retrieve passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict. The initiative aims to bring back those affected by the ongoing unrest in the region.

The airline announced that it would operate flights from Mumbai on March 3 and 4 to facilitate the return of the passengers. On March 3, a Boeing 777 aircraft with a seating capacity of nearly 350 left Mumbai for Jeddah. This flight will be succeeded by a Boeing 787-9, set to depart from Delhi to Dubai, and a Boeing 787-8 scheduled for a March 4 takeoff from Mumbai to Dubai.

These flights are expected to be at full capacity during their return trips on March 4, arriving back in Mumbai and Delhi. Meanwhile, Air India continues its regular operations to the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK by taking alternative routes through Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt's airspaces.