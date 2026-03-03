Left Menu

Air India Launches Rescue Flights Amid Middle East Crisis

Air India is conducting relief flights to Jeddah and Dubai with wide-body aircraft to safely return passengers stranded by the Middle East conflict. These flights are scheduled to operate at full capacity, ensuring the safe return of passengers to Mumbai and Delhi by March 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:22 IST
Air India Launches Rescue Flights Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has launched two special relief flights to Jeddah and Dubai, deploying wide-body planes to retrieve passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict. The initiative aims to bring back those affected by the ongoing unrest in the region.

The airline announced that it would operate flights from Mumbai on March 3 and 4 to facilitate the return of the passengers. On March 3, a Boeing 777 aircraft with a seating capacity of nearly 350 left Mumbai for Jeddah. This flight will be succeeded by a Boeing 787-9, set to depart from Delhi to Dubai, and a Boeing 787-8 scheduled for a March 4 takeoff from Mumbai to Dubai.

These flights are expected to be at full capacity during their return trips on March 4, arriving back in Mumbai and Delhi. Meanwhile, Air India continues its regular operations to the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK by taking alternative routes through Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt's airspaces.

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

 Global
3
Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
4
Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026