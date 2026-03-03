Election Tensions Rise: Explosive Incident and Arson Rock Nepal
Two people were injured in an explosion in Nepal's Madhes province ahead of the general election. The explosion occurred near a bridge while another incident involved vehicles being torched in Kathmandu. Police have arrested suspects related to the incidents amidst election boycott calls from certain groups.
- Country:
- Nepal
An explosion in Nepal's Madhes province has left two people injured, sparking concerns just days before the March 5 general election. Police have confirmed the incident took place on the East-West Highway in Bardibas, Mahottari district, when a suspicious object detonated near a bridge, injuring passersby.
The victims, identified as Sandesh Chaudhary, 17, and Samir Chaudhary, 24, were immediately taken to a local hospital where their condition is reported as stable. The blast remains unclaimed by any organization.
In a related development, two vehicles were set alight in Kathmandu early Tuesday, and pamphlets advocating a boycott of the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) election were discovered at the scene. Investigations have led to the arrest of two suspects in Kathmandu, as well as 142 nationwide under charges of electoral disruption.
