High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

In the aftermath of a car explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi, Maharashtra has heightened its security measures. The blast, which took place on Monday evening, resulted in at least eight fatalities and destroyed several vehicles. Authorities have issued a precautionary alert in Mumbai and other cities to prevent further incidents.

Maharashtra police are on heightened alert, increasing security at critical locations, including railway stations and busy public places. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are enhancing patrols at major railway stations, while dog squads and bomb disposal teams are conducting thorough checks for any suspicious items.

The state's police and central intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on online activities and suspicious movements. In Nagpur, security has been bolstered with increased patrolling and additional personnel deployed in crowded areas. Across Maharashtra, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and cautious during this high-alert period.

