Breaking Barriers: BSF Initiates All-Women Drone Squadron

The Border Security Force (BSF) is taking a significant step towards empowering women in its ranks with the creation of the Durga Drone Squadron, an all-women unit specializing in drone operations.

Under the guidance of ADG Shamsher Singh, the squadron will bolster border security by engaging female personnel in advanced drone training at the BSF Academy's School of Drone Warfare in Gwalior.

This initiative is part of a wider effort to harness the unique strengths of women, such as patience and precision, while providing them with modern technological skills crucial for effective border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)