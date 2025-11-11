Tragic Red Fort Blast: A Call for Action
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, expressed grief over the Red Fort explosion, describing it as deeply tragic. He urged a thorough investigation into the incident that caused fear in the national capital and called for immediate measures to restore public confidence and provide medical aid to the injured.
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, on Monday expressed his sorrow over the devastating explosion near Red Fort, terming it a 'deeply tragic and serious incident.'
In a social media post, Yadav emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the blast that has created widespread fear across the national capital. He urged authorities to act swiftly to regain public trust.
Additionally, Yadav appealed for the best possible medical care for those injured in the high-intensity explosion, which destroyed several vehicles and took the lives of at least eight individuals.
