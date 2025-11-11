Tragic Red Fort Blast: A Call for Action

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, on Monday expressed his sorrow over the devastating explosion near Red Fort, terming it a 'deeply tragic and serious incident.'

In a social media post, Yadav emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the blast that has created widespread fear across the national capital. He urged authorities to act swiftly to regain public trust.

Additionally, Yadav appealed for the best possible medical care for those injured in the high-intensity explosion, which destroyed several vehicles and took the lives of at least eight individuals.