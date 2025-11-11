High-Intensity Blast Near Red Fort Triggers Nationwide Shock
A high-intensity blast near New Delhi's Red Fort Metro station killed at least nine and injured twenty on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a detailed investigation with top security officials. The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car, prompting a comprehensive probe by top agencies.
A high-intensity explosion on Monday evening tore through a slow-moving vehicle near New Delhi's Red Fort Metro station, resulting in at least nine fatalities and twenty injuries, according to officials.
In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a thorough investigation, with a meeting of senior security officers set for Tuesday to analyze the incident.
The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car, and top investigating agencies are diving deep into the causes and implications of this tragic event.
