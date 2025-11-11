Historic Washington Talks Signal New Era in U.S.-Syria Relations
The United States has extended a partial suspension of Syrian sanctions for 180 days as President Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This historic meeting, aimed at ending Syria's isolation, marks Sharaa's first visit to Washington. Discussions focused on security and Syria's potential role in a U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.
In a historic diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, signaling a possible thaw in the bilateral relations that have been icy since the start of the Syrian civil war. The United States, as announced on Monday, has extended the partial suspension of its stringent sanctions on Syria for an additional 180 days.
Sharaa, the rebel leader-turned-president, seeks to end Syria's longstanding international isolation after overthrowing the regime of Bashar al-Assad last year. Despite the momentous nature of this visit, Sharaa's arrival was understated, missing the usual pomp and ceremony associated with high-level international delegations, reflecting perhaps the sensitive nature of the discussions.
Security and the fight against Islamic State were foremost on the agenda. As reports surfaced of two assassination plots against Sharaa's life, both American and Syrian officials emphasized the critical need for a stabilized and secure Syria. Amid these developments, the Treasury Department renewed its sanctions waiver, emphasizing ongoing sanctions relief.
