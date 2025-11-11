Left Menu

Historic Washington Talks Signal New Era in U.S.-Syria Relations

The United States has extended a partial suspension of Syrian sanctions for 180 days as President Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This historic meeting, aimed at ending Syria's isolation, marks Sharaa's first visit to Washington. Discussions focused on security and Syria's potential role in a U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:28 IST
Historic Washington Talks Signal New Era in U.S.-Syria Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, signaling a possible thaw in the bilateral relations that have been icy since the start of the Syrian civil war. The United States, as announced on Monday, has extended the partial suspension of its stringent sanctions on Syria for an additional 180 days.

Sharaa, the rebel leader-turned-president, seeks to end Syria's longstanding international isolation after overthrowing the regime of Bashar al-Assad last year. Despite the momentous nature of this visit, Sharaa's arrival was understated, missing the usual pomp and ceremony associated with high-level international delegations, reflecting perhaps the sensitive nature of the discussions.

Security and the fight against Islamic State were foremost on the agenda. As reports surfaced of two assassination plots against Sharaa's life, both American and Syrian officials emphasized the critical need for a stabilized and secure Syria. Amid these developments, the Treasury Department renewed its sanctions waiver, emphasizing ongoing sanctions relief.

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025