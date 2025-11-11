Trump-Clemency Drug Dealer Returns to Prison Amid Abuse Charges
Jonathan Braun, a convicted drug dealer granted clemency by Donald Trump, was sent back to federal prison for violating his release terms with new criminal charges, including assault and sexual abuse. Braun, who expressed remorse for his actions, admitted his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
Jonathan Braun, originally granted clemency by former President Donald Trump, was sent back to federal prison for new criminal charges, including abusive conduct.
During a Brooklyn federal court hearing, Braun apologized to his victims and attributed his actions to substance abuse and mental health struggles. He expressed gratitude to Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, highlighting that his time behind bars helped him achieve sobriety. The judge acknowledged his remorse but advised him not to squander the chance at redemption, given the severity of his conduct.
The case has amplified debates over the treatment of individuals with mental health issues within the justice system, with some calling for professional help rather than extended jail time. Prosecutors cited Braun's multiple offenses as a continuing threat, despite his defense's attempt to highlight his rehabilitation efforts.
ALSO READ
Retired Army Officer Arrested in Shocking Assault Case in Mumbai
UP: Nine booked for assaulting woman after court intervention
Man gets 7-year RI for assaulting woman doctor during 2021 pandemic
Absconding resort owner held for assaulting, confining tribal man surrenders in Mannarkkad
Excavator operator stripped, assaulted at stone quarry in Chhattisgarh; seven booked