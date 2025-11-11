Left Menu

Shaken Capital: Tragedy Near Delhi's Red Fort

A fatal explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed nine lives and injured 20, including two women. The US has offered condolences and issued a security alert, advising citizens to avoid the area. Authorities are investigating the nature of the blast, considering the possibility of a suicide attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:23 IST
A deadly explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort has led to international concerns, with the US closely monitoring the ramifications. The blast resulted in nine fatalities and injuries to 20 others, raising security alerts across various Indian states.

The US State Department expressed condolences for those affected and issued a security alert for American citizens in the area, urging them to avoid crowded places and remain informed through local media. This advisory came as the cause of the explosion remained under investigation.

Local authorities are probing the incident, which involved a moving car being targeted, with suspicions of a suicide bomber attack. As investigations continue, caution and heightened awareness have been recommended for citizens and tourists alike.

