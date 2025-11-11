Historic Government Reopening After Longest Shutdown

The Senate has successfully passed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, concluding 41 days of halted operations. The resolution came Monday as a small faction of Democrats agreed with Republican counterparts to push forward, despite persistent internal party criticism.

President Donald Trump expressed his backing of the bill, asserting a quick reopening of the country. The legislation ends a deadlock marked by Democratic demands for an extension of health care tax credits, which Republicans declined to negotiate. The disruption had significant repercussions, such as delayed federal food aid and worsening airport delays.

Although the deal includes protection against further layoffs and ensures back pay for federal employees, unresolved issues surrounding health care subsidies will likely stir further debates. The bipartisan coalition that swayed the vote included key figures such as New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Independent Senator Angus King of Maine.

(With inputs from agencies.)