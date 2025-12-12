Rebel Threat Rises: M23's Control Over Uvira Sparks Regional Tensions

The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, has solidified its control over Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sparking fears of further regional instability. U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace in the volatile region now hang in the balance.

Residents of Uvira, who had been grappling with uncertainty, ventured out to seek food despite ongoing tension. The conflict has pushed many to flee, with thousands crossing into neighboring Burundi as regional spillover concerns mount. Burundian involvement has further complicated the scenario, as both sides pursue different agendas.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the escalating violence in South Kivu, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities. The capture of Uvira, a key town in the region, underscores the fragile state of peace efforts, with the fallout threatening broader regional peace processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)