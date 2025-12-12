Left Menu

Rebel Threat Rises: M23's Control Over Uvira Sparks Regional Tensions

M23 rebels seized control of Uvira, a strategic town in eastern Congo, raising concerns about regional instability and threatening peace efforts in the area. This development has intensified fears of conflict spillover into neighboring Burundi and challenges the U.S.-negotiated peace process between Congo and Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:20 IST
Rebel Threat Rises: M23's Control Over Uvira Sparks Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, has solidified its control over Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sparking fears of further regional instability. U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace in the volatile region now hang in the balance.

Residents of Uvira, who had been grappling with uncertainty, ventured out to seek food despite ongoing tension. The conflict has pushed many to flee, with thousands crossing into neighboring Burundi as regional spillover concerns mount. Burundian involvement has further complicated the scenario, as both sides pursue different agendas.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the escalating violence in South Kivu, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities. The capture of Uvira, a key town in the region, underscores the fragile state of peace efforts, with the fallout threatening broader regional peace processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025