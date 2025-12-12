Left Menu

Trump's Frustration Mounts Over Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering sending a representative to Europe for Ukraine peace talks if a feasible agreement is possible. However, Trump is frustrated over ongoing discussions that fail to end the conflict. Ukraine is pressing back against a U.S.-endorsed proposal seen as pro-Moscow.

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating dispatching a representative to attend peace talks in Europe regarding Ukraine, the White House announced Thursday. This will happen only if there is a viable chance of signing a peace agreement.

Trump's patience is thinning after numerous meetings have failed to lead to a resolution, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The U.S. administration is seen as pressuring Kyiv to reach a swift peace, but Ukraine resists a U.S.-backed plan deemed favorable to Moscow.

Dialogue continues, with Trump having recent conversations with leaders from France, Germany, and Britain, aiming for productive discussions in upcoming talks. The pressure is on for a resolution, as the administration has already invested significant time in negotiations over the past weeks.

