Snoop Dogg: From Rapper to Team USA's Honorary Coach

Snoop Dogg joins Team USA as the first-ever honorary coach, aiming to boost morale with West Coast flair at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. His role in supporting athletes and his enthusiasm for the Olympic Movement makes him a fitting member of 'Team Behind the Team.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:23 IST
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has taken on a new role as the first-ever honorary coach for Team USA. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced this collaboration to infuse some iconic West Coast spirit into the American team competing at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The USOPC sees 'Coach Snoop' as part of the integral 'Team Behind the Team,' offering support alongside staff, medical experts, and partners as athletes strive for victory in Italy. Snoop expressed his commitment, saying that his aim is to energize and inspire the team with his presence and wisdom.

Known for his hype-man skills, Snoop left a lasting impact at the Paris Olympics. His involvement is not limited to honorary coaching but extends to a role with Olympic broadcaster NBCUniversal for the upcoming games, solidifying his place in the Olympic realm.

