Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Blast Claims Nine Lives

A high-intensity explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening left nine people dead, as confirmed by officials. The blast also destroyed several vehicles around the area.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda described the incident as 'disturbing' and highlighted the union government's immediate response with security measures. He affirmed the government's commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident and deliver justice.

In a post on the social platform 'X', Gowda extended his condolences to the victims and their families while urging citizens to remain resilient and united in light of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)