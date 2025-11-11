Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Blast Claims Nine Lives
A high-intensity explosion near Red Fort in Delhi resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed his concern over the incident and emphasized the union government's commitment to taking swift security measures and ensuring justice for the victims.
- Country:
- India
A high-intensity explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening left nine people dead, as confirmed by officials. The blast also destroyed several vehicles around the area.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda described the incident as 'disturbing' and highlighted the union government's immediate response with security measures. He affirmed the government's commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident and deliver justice.
In a post on the social platform 'X', Gowda extended his condolences to the victims and their families while urging citizens to remain resilient and united in light of the tragedy.
