Left Menu

Terror Unleashed: Red Fort Explosion Linked to Faridabad Module

A car explosion near the Red Fort claimed at least nine lives, linking the incident to a Faridabad terror module. Allegedly driven by Umar Mohammad, the blast involved ammonium nitrate and fuel oil. Investigations widen as Delhi police tighten security across the capital, questioning possible connections to wider terrorist networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:34 IST
Terror Unleashed: Red Fort Explosion Linked to Faridabad Module
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed the lives of at least nine people and injured 20 others. The blast, situated near the Red Fort Metro Station, has been linked to a potential terror module in Faridabad, where substantial amounts of explosives were previously seized.

Umar Mohammad, a doctor reportedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module from Pulwama, is alleged to have driven the Hyundai i20 car involved in the explosion. Sources have connected the explosion to the recovery of 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from the Faridabad module, though investigators are awaiting final reports to confirm these links.

In response to the attack, Delhi Police have heightened security measures across the city, scanning CCTV footage and conducting searches at local hotels and guesthouses. Authorities have registered an FIR and are exploring whether the incident could be a suicide bombing or part of a larger terror conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

 Global
2
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
3
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
4
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025