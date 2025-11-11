Terror Unleashed: Red Fort Explosion Linked to Faridabad Module

A devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed the lives of at least nine people and injured 20 others. The blast, situated near the Red Fort Metro Station, has been linked to a potential terror module in Faridabad, where substantial amounts of explosives were previously seized.

Umar Mohammad, a doctor reportedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module from Pulwama, is alleged to have driven the Hyundai i20 car involved in the explosion. Sources have connected the explosion to the recovery of 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from the Faridabad module, though investigators are awaiting final reports to confirm these links.

In response to the attack, Delhi Police have heightened security measures across the city, scanning CCTV footage and conducting searches at local hotels and guesthouses. Authorities have registered an FIR and are exploring whether the incident could be a suicide bombing or part of a larger terror conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)